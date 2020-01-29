Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the December 31st total of 167,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Portman Ridge Finance news, CEO Edward J. Goldthorpe purchased 24,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,687.90. Also, Director Christopher Lacovara sold 79,703 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $164,188.18. Insiders acquired a total of 29,238 shares of company stock worth $60,078 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.27. 64,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 108.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

