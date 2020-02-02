Portsmouth Square (OTCMKTS:PRSI) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Portsmouth Square Inc (OTCMKTS:PRSI) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $83.00 and last traded at $82.80, approximately 200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 8,596% from the average daily volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.15.

About Portsmouth Square (OTCMKTS:PRSI)

Portsmouth Square, Inc, through its general and limited partnership interest in Justice Investors Limited Partnership, owns and operates a hotel under the Hilton brand in San Francisco, California. Its hotel property consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five-level underground parking garage.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread