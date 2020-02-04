Porvair (LON:PRV) Issues Earnings Results

Porvair (LON:PRV) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 25.30 ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 25.20 ($0.33) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

PRV opened at GBX 760 ($10.00) on Tuesday. Porvair has a 12 month low of GBX 440 ($5.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 772 ($10.16). The company has a market cap of $338.54 million and a PE ratio of 32.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 696.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 615.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Porvair’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.21%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Porvair from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Porvair from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital cut Porvair to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 785 ($10.33) in a research note on Friday.

About Porvair

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

