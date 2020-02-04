Porvair plc (LON:PRV) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3.20 Per Share

Porvair plc (LON:PRV) announced a dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Porvair’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Porvair stock opened at GBX 745 ($9.80) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.54 million and a PE ratio of 31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 696.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 615.86. Porvair has a 52-week low of GBX 440 ($5.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 772 ($10.16).

Porvair (LON:PRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported GBX 25.30 ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 25.20 ($0.33) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Analysts predict that Porvair will post 2259.9998904 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Porvair from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital lowered shares of Porvair to a "hold" rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 785 ($10.33) in a report on Friday.

Porvair Company Profile

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

