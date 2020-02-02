Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Stock Price

News stories about ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) have trended positive on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. ANA HOLDINGS IN/S earned a daily sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted ANA HOLDINGS IN/S’s ranking:

Shares of ALNPY stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. ANA HOLDINGS IN/S has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73.

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S Company Profile

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment engages in the domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

