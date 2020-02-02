Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock Price

Headlines about ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) have been trending positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ePlus earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the software maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected ePlus’ analysis:

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $79.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $99.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.79.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $411.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.35 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 4.52%. Equities research analysts expect that ePlus will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of ePlus in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 1,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $120,981.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $336,554.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,855,686.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,242 shares of company stock worth $630,905. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?