Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Potlatchdeltic to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PCH opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Potlatchdeltic has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.27.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, VP William R. Dereu sold 10,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $473,621.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,979.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Dereu sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $145,563.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,588.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Potlatchdeltic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a $47.00 price objective on Potlatchdeltic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Potlatchdeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

