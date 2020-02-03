Powell Industries (POWL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Powell Industries stock opened at $41.27 on Monday. Powell Industries has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $50.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.61 million, a PE ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on POWL. TheStreet raised Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti cut Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Powell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

