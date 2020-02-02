Power Co. of Canada to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of TSE:POW opened at C$33.02 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$25.40 and a 12-month high of C$35.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion and a PE ratio of 12.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$33.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 18.82, a current ratio of 23.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.16 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.3400001 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC raised Power Co. of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

