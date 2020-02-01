Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.61

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.61 and traded as high as $33.94. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at $33.84, with a volume of 622,427 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on POW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC raised Power Co. of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$33.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 18.82, a current ratio of 23.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$15.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.3400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

