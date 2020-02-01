Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $106.56 Million

Equities analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) will announce sales of $106.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.40 million and the lowest is $105.30 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $89.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year sales of $472.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $463.00 million to $485.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $528.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 target price on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.67. The company had a trading volume of 639,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.25. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $64.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.51%.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total transaction of $283,736.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $182,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,384.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,844 shares of company stock worth $8,113,058 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Power Integrations by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

