Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Clifford Walker Sells 1,241 Shares

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Clifford Walker sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $122,871.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,499,907.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clifford Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Clifford Walker sold 5,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $468,850.00.

Power Integrations stock opened at $97.76 on Friday. Power Integrations Inc has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $106.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,003,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,854,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Power Integrations by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Power Integrations by 1,028.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 127,137 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 35.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 target price on Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?