Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

POWI has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 target price on Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.20.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $97.76 on Wednesday. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $64.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total transaction of $283,736.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $160,655.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,561,949.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,844 shares of company stock worth $8,113,058. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

