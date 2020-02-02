Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Shares Up 21.4%

Power Metals Corp (CVE:PWM) shot up 21.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 172,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average session volume of 105,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market cap of $9.21 million and a P/E ratio of -2.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Power Metals Company Profile (CVE:PWM)

Power Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Case Lake property located in north east Ontario. It also has agreements to acquire lithium brine permit portfolios, including Drumheller and Peace River, and Leduc Lithium Property located in Alberta; and the Separation Lake and Gullwing-Tot properties located in northwestern Ontario, as well as agreement to explore and develop lithium brines in Paradox Basin project.

