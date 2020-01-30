Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Power Metals Corp (CVE:PWM) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 27,300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 104,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 million and a PE ratio of -1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Power Metals Company Profile (CVE:PWM)

Power Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Case Lake property located in north east Ontario. It also has agreements to acquire lithium brine permit portfolios, including Drumheller and Peace River, and Leduc Lithium Property located in Alberta; and the Separation Lake and Gullwing-Tot properties located in northwestern Ontario, as well as agreement to explore and develop lithium brines in Paradox Basin project.

