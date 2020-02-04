PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) vs. Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Financial Analysis

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) and Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.3% of PowerFleet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of Inseego shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of PowerFleet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Inseego shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

PowerFleet has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inseego has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PowerFleet and Inseego, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerFleet 0 0 2 0 3.00 Inseego 0 1 5 0 2.83

PowerFleet presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.15%. Inseego has a consensus price target of $8.42, suggesting a potential upside of 19.72%. Given PowerFleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than Inseego.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PowerFleet and Inseego’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PowerFleet $53.06 million 4.22 -$5.81 million ($0.22) -34.27 Inseego $202.46 million 2.79 -$8.06 million ($0.12) -58.58

PowerFleet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inseego. Inseego is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PowerFleet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PowerFleet and Inseego’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerFleet -16.63% -11.60% -5.55% Inseego -14.01% N/A -18.85%

PowerFleet Company Profile

There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices. Its products include 4G and 5G mobile hotspots, wireless gateways and routers for IoT applications, 1Gigabit speed 4G LTE hotspots and USB modems, integrated telematics, and mobile tracking hardware devices that are supported by applications software and cloud services designed to enable customers to easily analyze data insights and configure/manage their hardware remotely. The company also sells software-as-a-service (SaaS), software, and services solutions in various mobile and industrial IoT vertical markets comprising fleet management, vehicle telematics, aviation telematics, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking, monitoring, business connectivity, and subscription management. Its SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, aviation, asset, and other telematics applications; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations in managing the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets by helping them to save money on personnel and telecom expenses. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.