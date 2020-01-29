PPL (NYSE:PPL) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Citigroup

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Macquarie raised shares of PPL from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.79.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $36.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. PPL has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $36.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.73%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PPL will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.75%.

In other PPL news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $13,025,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. Insiders have sold 790,664 shares of company stock worth $26,840,754 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in PPL by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

