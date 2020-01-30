PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

PPX Mining Corp (CVE:PPX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 8000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market cap of $29.67 million and a PE ratio of -8.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06.

PPX Mining Company Profile (CVE:PPX)

PPX Mining Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Igor project with 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing