PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Receives $116.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRAH shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 35.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after buying an additional 39,207 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 66.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after buying an additional 303,514 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,317,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,158,000 after buying an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH traded down $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.27. 265,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,609. PRA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $780.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

