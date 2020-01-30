Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Trading Down 20%

Prairie Provident Resources Inc (TSE:PPR)’s share price traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 108,870 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 135,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market cap of $7.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33.

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$24.59 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Prairie Provident Resources Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Prairie Provident Resources Company Profile (TSE:PPR)

Prairie Provident Resources Inc explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company's principal areas include the Wheatland and Princess properties located in Southern Alberta; and the Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

