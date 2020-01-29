PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

TSE:PSK opened at C$14.33 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$11.99 and a one year high of C$20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.00.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSK shares. Eight Capital lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$16.75 to C$12.15 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.96.

In other news, Director James Estey bought 3,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.06 per share, with a total value of C$45,370.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 860,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,235,060.90. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,974 shares of company stock worth $194,935.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

