Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) Short Interest Update

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the December 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,461. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.84.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 78.51% and a negative net margin of 423.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery purchased 2,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,018.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $2,017,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $901,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

