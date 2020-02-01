Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) shares fell 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.31, 727,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 782,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DTIL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 423.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.51%. Equities analysts predict that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery purchased 2,485 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,018.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $3,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

