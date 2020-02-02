Precision Drilling Corp to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Precision Drilling in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.99.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $324.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.47. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $3.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 53,250.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 31,418 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 590.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 47,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 363.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 39,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

