Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Preformed Line Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLPC traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $54.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,167. Preformed Line Products has a 12-month low of $45.12 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $119.22 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLPC. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 4,390.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Preformed Line Products in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 11.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 22.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 48.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

