Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) in a research note published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of PREM opened at GBX 0.08 ($0.00) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.08. Premier African Minerals has a 12-month low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.20 ($0.00). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Premier African Minerals Company Profile

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, phosphate, nickel, specialty minerals, lime stone, and rare earth metals.

