Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG) Director Ewan Stewart Downie Buys 25,000 Shares

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG) Director Ewan Stewart Downie bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.57 per share, with a total value of C$39,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,272,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,708,261.46.

Ewan Stewart Downie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Ewan Stewart Downie purchased 17,500 shares of Premier Gold Mines stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,625.00.

Shares of PG opened at C$1.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82. Premier Gold Mines Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.41 and a twelve month high of C$2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.38 million and a P/E ratio of -13.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.03.

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$18.75 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier Gold Mines Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Premier Gold Mines from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.24 target price on shares of Premier Gold Mines in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Premier Gold Mines

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

