Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Premier Oil (LON:PMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Premier Oil to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 144.29 ($1.90).

LON PMO opened at GBX 107.76 ($1.42) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.62. Premier Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 64.48 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 120.70 ($1.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $885.17 million and a PE ratio of 6.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 86.69.

In other Premier Oil news, insider Richard Rose purchased 302 shares of Premier Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £298.98 ($393.29). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 596 shares of company stock valued at $54,876.

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

