Premier (PINC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Premier to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $34.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.05. Premier has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.38.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 8,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $301,594.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $3,173,005.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,555,484. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PINC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered Premier from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Premier in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

