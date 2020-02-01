Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Increased to C$106.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$92.00 to C$106.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$88.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$97.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$92.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$69.01 and a 1 year high of C$98.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$968.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$956.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

