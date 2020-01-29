Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.25.

PBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

In related news, insider Paton Brett 586,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 340.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $928,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 950,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,103,000 after purchasing an additional 99,983 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 47,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 30.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PBH traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $41.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,391. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -63.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $238.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.17 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?