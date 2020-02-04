Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) is scheduled to be releasing its Q3 2020 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE PBH opened at $40.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBH. ValuEngine cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

In other news, insider Paton Brett 586,594 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

