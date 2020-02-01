Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Short Interest Update

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,420,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the December 31st total of 13,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,626,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,307,000 after purchasing an additional 195,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 22.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,066,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,696,000 after buying an additional 553,135 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 30.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,686,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after buying an additional 391,775 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 19.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after buying an additional 252,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 19.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 853,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after buying an additional 136,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PVG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.38. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.76 and a beta of -0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Pretium Resources from $25.40 to $23.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.07.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

