PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Short Interest Down 15.4% in January

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 715,100 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 845,600 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 191,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

PSMT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.85.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $120,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,683. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William J. Naylon sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $512,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,087 shares of company stock valued at $5,466,313 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $944,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 299,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.22. PriceSmart has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.78. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.94.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $811.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index