Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Upgraded to Buy by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has GBX 185 ($2.43) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 130 ($1.71).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Primary Health Properties to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 147 ($1.93) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, November 29th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 162 ($2.13).

Shares of LON:PHP opened at GBX 157.85 ($2.08) on Monday. Primary Health Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 112.60 ($1.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 160.60 ($2.11). The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 156.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 142.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.19, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a GBX 1.48 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.71%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

