Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMHG opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11. Prime Meridian has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Prime Meridian had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter.

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, money-market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

