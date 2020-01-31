Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Raises Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Principal Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 39.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of PFG opened at $54.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.34. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $54,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

