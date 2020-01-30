Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Issues Earnings Results

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02, RTT News reports. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

PFG stock opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $60.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $54,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

