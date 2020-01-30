Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PRNB. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Principia Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

PRNB opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.43 and a beta of 1.37. Principia Biopharma has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.91.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.08). Principia Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 11.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Principia Biopharma will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dolca Thomas sold 495 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $29,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stefani Wolff sold 5,505 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $272,112.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,188,962. Corporate insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRNB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 129.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 14,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the second quarter worth $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Principia Biopharma by 38.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Principia Biopharma by 138.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 26,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Principia Biopharma by 8.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About Principia Biopharma

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

