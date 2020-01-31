Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.74. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $18.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $67.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 8.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the second quarter worth about $328,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 302.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 47,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services.

