ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to report earnings per share of ($1.65) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.40) and the lowest is ($1.86). ProAssurance posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,016.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.61 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 870.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ProAssurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of PRA stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $30.44. 12,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,180. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $45.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the second quarter worth about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ProAssurance by 12.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

