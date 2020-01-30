Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Insider Sells $4,720,977.80 in Stock

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE PG opened at $125.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $311.23 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $93.57 and a 12 month high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 71,055,523 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,878,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

