Profound Medical Corp Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp (TSE:PRN) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser expects that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Shares of TSE:PRN opened at C$18.85 on Wednesday. Profound Medical has a one year low of C$6.30 and a one year high of C$18.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $212.76 million and a PE ratio of -10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.50) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.55 million.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases.

