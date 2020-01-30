Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) to post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medicl’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medicl will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Profound Medicl.

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Profound Medicl from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medicl in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of PROF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 77,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,051. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16. Profound Medicl has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

Profound Medicl Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

