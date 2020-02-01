Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) shares rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.83 and last traded at $15.67, approximately 114,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 57,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medicl in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Profound Medicl from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.43.

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter.

About Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

