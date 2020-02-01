Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) Receives $12.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGNX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.68. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $6.37.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 million. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 311.63% and a negative return on equity of 91.96%. Research analysts forecast that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 79,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,742,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,792,000 after buying an additional 209,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,463,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,712,000 after buying an additional 364,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 1,825.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?

