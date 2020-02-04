Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Receives $81.77 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.58.

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $758,635.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Progressive by 103.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 771,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,632,000 after acquiring an additional 392,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,197,000 after acquiring an additional 373,372 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,376,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $22,762,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Progressive by 6.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,776,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,015,000 after acquiring an additional 308,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.57. 2,723,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,636,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. Progressive has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.89.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Progressive will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

