Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

NYSE PGR traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $81.76. The stock had a trading volume of 286,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Progressive has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $271,068.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,237. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

