Progressive Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 4,782 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,061% compared to the average volume of 412 put options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James lowered Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 562.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $76.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High