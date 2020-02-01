Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $137.00 to $136.00. The stock had previously closed at $128.78, but opened at $125.89. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Proofpoint shares last traded at $122.81, with a volume of 2,565,336 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PFPT. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Proofpoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.83.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,372,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,148 shares in the company, valued at $11,287,407.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $295,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,841 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 21,856.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 175,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,668,000 after purchasing an additional 174,852 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the second quarter worth approximately $4,051,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 6.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 29.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 9.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

